Diwali 2021: Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone Inspired Festive Looks to Go By

Festivities and Bollywood go hand-in-hand. No matter what the occasion is, the stars never leave any sartorial stones unturned to showcase their glamorous look of the season. Bollywood’s leading ladies, including Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, are here to flaunt their festive looks. The divas are known for their unique fashion choices, keeping their fans inspired with shining ensembles that are perfect for the festivities.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon kicks off sartorial celebrations shining in a subtle Indian outfit, donning a white long dress with a matching dupatta. Decked in traditional jewellery, Kriti completes her look with minimal makeup and a couple of matching bangles.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika stuns in off-white crop top paired with a high waisted lehenga skirt. The shimmery lehenga is paired with dazzling earrings and tied-up hair.

Alia Bhatt

Alia hits the ball straight out of the park with her gorgeous printed pink lehenga-top which she styled up with a sheer dupatta. She looks incredibly stylish in the light pink ensemble. The sleeveless top and lehenga skirt is teamed up with a matching dupatta. Sporting tied hair and minimal makeup, the young actress keeps her look cute yet festive.

Ananya Panday

Going all pink with her two-piece, Ananya gives this festive look a bubbly turn. With open hair and accessories limited to a silver ring and earrings, the actress’ playful smile is all that the attire needs to complement it and here we have a simple yet attention grabbing look for Diwali.

The desi divas make sure that they follow their traditions, while being true trendsetters with their choices which give the fans major fashion cues for festivals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.