Diwali 2022: Bollywood Movies with the Most Iconic Deepavali Scenes

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali–the festival of lights– is celebrated with much pomp across several states in India. With festivities so grand, can Bollywood be left far behind? There have been several instances when Hindi movies have incorporated Diwali into the storyline–and they have done so with much diligence.

From intricately designed sets filled with rangolis to tables of scrumptious food; Bollywood has never miss the mark when it comes to showcasing one of the brightest festivals in the country. The spirit of Diwali is indomitable in Bollywood.

As such, take a look at a few of the most famous movies to have incorporated Diwali into their stories. Take a look below.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

In the film, as the Raichand family gears up to celebrate Diwali and conduct the Lakshmi Puja in their palatial family home–Jaya Bachchan steps out into the foyer as if she’s sensed something. To her surprise–and the audience’s–it turns out to be Shah Rukh Khan who returned home for Diwali.

Taare Zameen Par

The movie, which starred Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in lead roles, dealt with a multitude of sensitive topics such as parenting and dyslexia. In a particular scene after Darsheel has been admitted to a boarding school–he misses his family while others around him celebrate Diwali to their heart’s content.

Aisha

In this comedy-drama, Sonam Kapoor is the heart of the story as she creates a scene at her family’s Diwali party. Due to petty jealousy from Aarti (her friend), Sonam’s character raises some pretty mean comments towards the latter at the Diwali dinner table.

Mohabbatein

The movie–released in 2000- was a massive hit as audiences couldn’t get enough of the storyline. The Diwali scene was set against the backdrop of major drama as all six leads in the film, who were previously terrified of confessing their feelings in front of Amitabh Bachchan’s character, ultimately do so.

Chachi 420

One of Kamal Hassan’s best films, the Diwali scene had an unmissable Diwali party in 2007. Kamal was dressed in drag and ended up throwing a kid on fire toward a swimming pool. It was mostly humorous because Kamal actually rescues the child that was set on fire by a truant firecracker.

Vaastav

Sanjay Dutt dramatically rises up the ranks of the local mafia to become a notorious gangster in this film and ultimately, his relationship with his family sours. However, he still ends up visiting them during Diwali, laden in gold.

