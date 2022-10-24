Diwali 2022: From Thank God to Ram Setu, Bollywood Movies to Release on Deepavali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Bollywood is all geared for the blockbuster Diwali season, this year. With all the zeal and pomp the festival of lights falls on October 24. For the past few months, big-budget films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Heropanti 2, Rakshabandhan and others have not performed up to the mark at the box office.

But, pre-Diwali films like Kantara and God Father, have already made a place in the hearts of audiences and critics. Here is the list of the movies that are all set to hit the theatres during this festive season.

Ram Setu

Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Satya Dev, Nasser, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Parvesh Rana and Jennifer Piccinato. The action adventure revolves around the existence of Ram Setu before it is destroyed by evil forces. The film is set to hit the cinemas on October 25.

Thank God

Thank God is a fantasy comedy-drama film directed by Indra Kumar. Produced by T series and Maruti International, the film will hit the big screen on October 25. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It is said to be Sidharth’s comeback to the big screens after the pandemic.

Har Har Mahadev

Sharad Kelkar’s Har Har Mahadev is also set for its release on Diwali. In the periodic drama, Sharad Kelkar will be seen playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s commander, Baji Prabhu Deshpande. Abhijeet Deshpande has helmed the film. Besides Sharad, it also stars Subodh Bhave, Sayli Sanjeev and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead roles.

Tara Vs Bilal

The film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonia Rathee will be sharing screen space for the time in Tara Vs Bilal. The film’s background is set against the vibrant and diverse backdrop of London. The film has been backed by John Abraham under the banner JA Entertainment along with T-Series Films and TVB films. It has been directed by Samar Iqbal and is all set to release on October 28.

