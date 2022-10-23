Diwali 2022: Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh And More Stun in Traditional Ensembles

Diwali is just around the corner and B-town celebs are gearing up to celebrate the festival lights with pomp and grandeur. On the occasion of Choti Diwali, on October 23, several movie stars including Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh and more dressed up in traditional ensembles and posed for happy pictures. They also sent Diwali greetings to their fans on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post happy pictures with Mr and Mrs Mahi co-star Rajkummar Roa and film’s director. The trio looked stunning in traditional ensembles as they gleefully posed for the photoshoot. Along with the pics, Janhvi wrote, “#MrandMrsMahi + निर्देशक साहब #HappyDiwali ✨.”

Calling himself a “pet friendly pataka,” Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to a nice photo dressed in black kurta-pyjama. The actor looked dapper in the traditional ensemble as he sent Diwali greetings on social media.

Dressed in a floral print lehenga choli, Rakul Preet Singh channelled festive vibes in gorgeous ‘Diwali’ special pics.

Earlier in the day, Esha Gupta too took to social media to send greetings on Choti Diwali.

Disha Patani too posted video from her visit to pre-Diwali bash hoted by Ekta Kapoor, and sent Diwali greetings on social media to all.

It is indeed a busy week for Bollywood celebrities. Almost on daily basis, our favourite actors have been attending Diwali parties. From designer Manish Malhotra to actress Kriti Sanon and producer Anand Pandit, several big names of B-town organised mega Diwali bash at their respective residences. Bhumi Pednekar also held a Diwali party at her place on Friday which was attended by several stars and their kids including Nysa Devgn and Suhana Khan among others.

Meanwhile, in one of the pictures shared on social media by Bhumi’s sister Samiksha Pednekar, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was also seen posing with his friends. He sported an all-white attire and looked dapper as always. Among others, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha, Jackky Bhagnani, Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni also attended Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali party.

Here’s wishing all a very happy Diwali!

