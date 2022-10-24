Diwali 2022: K3G to Mohabbatein, Bollywood Movies That Captures the Grand Essence of the Festival of Lights

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: Diwali, the festival of light, is also the festival of reunion and happiness, wherein families gather not only to perform puja but also to prepare sweets and enjoy lighting up firecrackers. The magnanimity of the festival and its essence has been captured in several Bollywood movies featuring classic traditional costumes, accessories, and heavily decorated sets which are mesmerising to watch.

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali

Now, as the festival of Diwali is here, we have listed a few Bollywood movies that highlight the essence of the Indian festival in an apt manner.

Mohabbatein

The iconic song ‘Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai’ from the romantic drama Mohabbatein captures the essence of Diwali at its best. From streets lit up with earthen lamps to people decked up in their traditional best, the song showcases how the festival of light brings a joyful wave of happiness into people’s lives.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, this 2000-released film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, and Preet Jhangiani.

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Photos, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Boss and Colleagues

Vaastav: The Reality

This Mahesh Manjrekar directorial which is loosely based on the life of gangster Chhota Rajan, features Sanjay Dutt in the villainous character Raghu. Chhota Rajan was an alleged key player in the 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai who stayed underground as captured in the film.

But in the Diwali scene of the film, gangster Raghu comes out of the hide-out to meet his family. During the scene, Sanjay Dutt explains the worth of his adorned gold to his mother, a scene that went on to become unforgettable.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

If there’s any movie that captures Indian festivals in great grandeur, it is Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Diwali puja at the Raichands, wherein Jaya Bachchan’s Nandini senses the arrival of her son, played by Shah Rukh Khan. The scene is forever etched in our hearts.

Aisha

Diwali gatherings, at times, also become a time of comparisons in the Indian families. Capturing the sentiment is a scene from Aisha when Sonam Kapoor becomes tremendously jealous of her best friend’s girlfriend Aarti. At a Diwali gathering, when everyone asks Aarti to sing a song, Aisha insinuates that she wants the former to jump into a dark well.

Golmaal 3

Ever fought with your siblings for fire-crackers? This scene from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal captures the bitter-sweet bond with a grand fight over their fire-cracker shops. While the step-siblings fight like cat and mouse, Ajay Devgn proposes, it should be the Diwali rocket that would decide whose shop is better.

Read all the Latest Movies News here