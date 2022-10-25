Diwali 2022: KGF Star Yash Celebrates Festival of Lights With Wife, Kids, See Pics

KGF star Yash celebrated Diwali with his family by his side. The actor went on to share pictures of his celebrations with his wife, Radhika Pandit and their kids, son Yatharv, and daughter Ayra. In the pictures, the family can be seen lighting up fuljharis and celebrating the festival of lights. The family can be seen so happy as they celebrate the festival of lights. One can also see the well-decorated house in the background.

For the occasion, Yash is seen wearing an olive-green shirt and black denim, Ridhima, on the other hand, is seen sporting a pink embroidered kurta set. Ayra is seen wearing a pretty pink dress, while Yatharv looks cute like a button in a green kurta and white pyjamas. Along with the pictures, Yash wrote, “Moments that matter the most. Happy Deepavali from ours to yours”. Take a look at Yash’s Diwali pictures below.

The pictures shared by Yash were enough to leave fans excited. They wished the family the very best on the occasion of Diwali. One of the users wrote, “Such adorable pictures. Happy Diwali”. Another user wrote, “Boss with the small boss, Happy Diwali to you and your family”. A third user wrote, “Just wow”.

Yash has established himself as a pan-India star following the success of his most recent theatrical release, KGF: Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

The actor will next be seen in Narthan's untitled next. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and not many details have been revealed about it. He will also be seen in KGF Chapter 3. No official announcement regarding the film has been made yet.

