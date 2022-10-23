Diwali 2022: Rajiv Adatia To YRKKH's Ami Trivedi, TV Celebs Share Their Plans For Special Day

It’s Diwali time and everyone around is excited for the festival! While social media is already flooded with actors sharing pictures of their decorated Diwali houses, do you know how are they planning to celebrate the festival this time? While Rajiv Adatia says that he will be spending quality time with family and friends, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Ami Trivedi shares that her Diwali will be a mix of work and party. Here’s how some of the TV actors are planning to festival of lights and happiness this year:

Rajiv Adatia

“I feel Diwali awakens the spirit in each one of us so we should always light up everyone’s life with love and care and as this festive is a victory over evil so we should always stand with the right. Diwali is special for all of us because we get to spend more time with our loved ones and the glitter that this festival brings in my heart gives me another level of peace and such festive arrives once in a year so we should always celebrate it with our Family and strengthen our bonds.”

Ami Trivedi

“Work and party (laughs). So it’s a mix of everything that I love to do. For me not just Diwali but every festival is an excuse, a very beautiful way to be together with your loved ones and the people you care about and have fun with them. It’s a huge difference from the last couple of years since this year we are pandemic free, I would be very much in Mumbai, more specifically at work.”

Pragati Mehra

“We have been informed and requested to shoot on Diwali day as now the show airs is 7 days a week…so it’s welcoming laxmi ji on sets..literally and figuratively. For me Diwali is only and always family time. Pandemic or not family is and was always around, so it’s the same. Past 21 years Mumbai has been my home and hometown! The fondest childhood Diwali memories are dressing up and visiting my parents’ clinics for puja, then over to relatives and finally Pooja at home. Khao piyo aur mast raho!”

