Diwali 2022: Rashmika Mandanna Can't Wait to Binge on Sweets, Reveals Her Plans for the Festival

Rashmika Mandanna has been slayin’ lately not only down South but in Bollywood as well. From Sita Ramam to Goodbye, the actress has consistently delivered incredible performances in multiple languages. Now, with the festival of lights approaching, the Kirik Party actress revealed that she will be binging on Diwali Sweets and would be convening with her family for the Diwali Puja.

In an interview with ETimes, Rashmika shared that she can’t wrap up the song she has been shooting for and also delved into the cultural differences between Hyderabad and Karnataka. She stated, “I have taken a day off on the 24th, and I will be going home to Hyderabad to celebrate Diwali. I am shooting for a song currently, and once I am done, I will be free to binge on Diwali sweets. Having lived in Karnataka and then making Hyderabad home, I can see the differences in the culture and traditions. But overall, the way the festival is celebrated, its vibe is the same all over. I am very excited as we do a puja at home, the entire family is together, and we all chat throughout the day.”



Adding further, the Dear Comrade star also disclosed about her habit of buying silver and gold before embarking on any new venture. She explained, “It all begins with Dhanteras. I have this habit which I have been following since way before I stepped into the industry. I buy some silver or gold during the New Year, or before I start a new project. I like doing this during auspicious and festive days too.”

Meanwhile, B-Town is also abuzz with the grand Diwali bashes organised by the likes of Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon. Speaking about the same, Rashmika expressed, “It is quite interesting how Diwali parties are hosted in Mumbai. In the South, the parties happen within the immediate family members. But it is so lovely to see how the film industry in Mumbai accommodates everyone and celebrates with one another, which is amazing. I have never been to any of these parties in Mumbai, and I am curious to see how they celebrate it.”

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s comeback slice-of-life film Goodbye. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Elli Avram, Pavail Gulati, among others. Now she is gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule opposite South superstar Allu Arjun.

