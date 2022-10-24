Diwali 2022: Sardar to Padavettu, South Movies to Add to Your Watchlist This Deepavali

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: The festival of Diwali is here and the entire nation has already begun preparing for it. Filmmakers, too, haven’t fallen behind to keep the masses entertained. From Sardar to Padavettu, a series of new movies are in order for release or have been released around the festival of lights. If you are planning to visit the theatres nearby this Diwali with your friends and family, here are a few south movies that you can add to your watchlist.

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Deepavali

Sardar

Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar is an action spy film starring Karthi in a dual role. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Inspector Vijayapraskash, who, on his quest to become famous, takes up a mission of retrieving an important file containing dark military secrets. Apart from Karthi, Sardar features Raashii Khanna, Chunky Panday, and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles. The movie released on October 21.

Prince

Starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, Prince is written and directed by Anudeep KV. The story chronicles the life of a teacher who falls in love with a young British woman as they work in the same school. Their cultural difference leads to a series of comic errors as the teacher tries to woo the foreigner. Prince also features Sathyaraj and Maria Ryaboshapka in pivotal roles. It released on October 21.

ALSO READ: Happy Diwali 2022: Wishes, Photos, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Boss and Colleagues

Ori Devuda

This Telugu film is the Tamil remake of the romantic comedy flick, Oh My Kadavule. Ori Devuda stars Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, and Asha Bhat in the lead roles. Helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Ori Devuda opened in theatres on October 21.

Padavettu

Releasing on October 21, Padavettu is Nivin Pauly’s much-awaited film directed by Liju Krishan. Backed by Vikram Mehra, the movie boasts of an ensemble cast including Aditi Balan, Shine Tom Chacko, and Shammi Thilakan.

Gandhada Gudi

Directed by Amoghavarsha JS, Gandhada Gudi is an upcoming Kannada docudrama produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions. Notably, this movie will mark actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s final onscreen appearance posthumously. Gandhada Gudi will hit the theatres on October 28.

So, which one are you excited to watch this Diwali?

Read all the Latest Movies News here