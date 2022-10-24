Diwali 2022: Watch Top Deepavali Songs from Bollywood Movies That Need to be on Your Playlist

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: India is known as the “Land of Customs and Tradition” for a good reason. Every religion in India celebrates various festivals with great zeal, pomp and show. Festivals become a part of who we are, defining and improving us as people, with every custom or ritual we observe. They bring joy, a sense of community, and numerous celebrations and gifts.

The “Festivals of Lights” (also known as Diwali) is one such festival that is much enjoyed and joyfully observed. During this festival, all of India is illuminated with diyas, vibrant lights, and candles.

However, just as Diwali is incomplete without delectable sweets, so is the celebration without music. Many songs from Bollywood films can add a lot of glitz to Diwali celebrations. Here are the best Diwali songs to make your festival sparkle and shine.

Happy Diwali

The song, Happy Diwali, is from Vivek Oberoi and Ayesha Takia’s film titled ‘Home Delivery- Aapko… Ghar Tak’. This is the ideal simple yet melodic Diwali song. The song’s video depicts a group of children singing the beautiful lyrics of this melodious song in a choir, their teacher motivating them at a musical day at school, and their parents enjoying their children’s singing. The 2005 starrer also stars Boman Irani and Mahima Chaudhry in pivotal roles.

Aayi Hai Diwali Suno Gharwali

You’ll definitely want to get up and dance to this quirky song from the movie Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa. This song includes every Bollywood essence and will undoubtedly make your Diwali festive. The film stars Govinda, Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Juhi Chawla, Johny Lever, Isha Koppikar, Vinay Anand, and Ketki Dave in lead roles.

Kore Kore Sapne

The song Kore Kore Sapne is from the film Sooryavansham. It shows how Diwali is celebrated between two people who love each other dearly. The melodious lyrics will surely leave you tapping your feet. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Soundarya, Rachna Banerjee and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

Deep Diwali Ke Jhuthe

This song, by Kishore Kumar and Sushma Shrestha, is from the 1973 movie Jugnu, which starred Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Dipaawali Manaai Suhaani

This song is from the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. The song is sung by legendary singer Asha Bhosle and stars Sudhir Dalvi as Shirdi Ke Sai Baba.

