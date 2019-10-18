Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

DIY Henna, Bangles, Vermilion: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the festival of Karva Chauth in California, where Jonas Brothers are currently touring.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
DIY Henna, Bangles, Vermilion: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Karva Chauth with Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers Concert
Image: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married each other last year in a lavish wedding ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur and are happily settled in Hollywood since then. The actress celebrated her first Karva Chauth with her husband in the West, as she celebrated the festive occasion surrounded by family and friends.

Read: Video of Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Cheering for Jonas Brothers During Concert Goes Viral

Priyanka shared an image of the lovebirds sitting on the couch. She wore an embellished red saree, while Nick lovingly sat besides her. Priyanka shared that they were celebrating Karva Chauth at Jonas Brothers concert in Pechanga Arena, San Diego.

Later, Priyanka attended the concert and also head banged to the music played by Nick, Joe and Kevin.

Earlier, Priyanka shared the first pictures of the celebratory night on Instagram and we have to admit it seems like the couple enjoyed an intimate and romantic night as they celebrated their union as per Indian traditions.

Priyanka shared the first glimpse of henna she applied on her hand to her Insta stories as she explained that she was observing the festival for husband Nick and later she posted an image of the night, which also included some of her close friends. In the pic shared by Priyanka, she can be seen flaunting vermilion on her head as she poses all smiles for the camera.

Read: Video of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Recreating DDLJ's Karwa Chauth Scene is Winning Hearts, Watch Here

Priyanka shared another image later, as she gave us a glimpse into the preparations she did for the big night. She even shared an image of her hands, covered with red bangles. The actress was joined in by VJ Anusha Dandekar and her sister Apeksha Dandekar as the latter also observed the festive occasion for her husband.

Check out images from Priyanka's first Karva Chauth with Nick here:

Priyanka chopra 12

View this post on Instagram

Me and my friends 😂#karvachauth2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

image 1

image 2

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram