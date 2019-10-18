Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married each other last year in a lavish wedding ceremony in Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur and are happily settled in Hollywood since then. The actress celebrated her first Karva Chauth with her husband in the West, as she celebrated the festive occasion surrounded by family and friends.

Priyanka shared an image of the lovebirds sitting on the couch. She wore an embellished red saree, while Nick lovingly sat besides her. Priyanka shared that they were celebrating Karva Chauth at Jonas Brothers concert in Pechanga Arena, San Diego.

Later, Priyanka attended the concert and also head banged to the music played by Nick, Joe and Kevin.

Earlier, Priyanka shared the first pictures of the celebratory night on Instagram and we have to admit it seems like the couple enjoyed an intimate and romantic night as they celebrated their union as per Indian traditions.

Priyanka shared the first glimpse of henna she applied on her hand to her Insta stories as she explained that she was observing the festival for husband Nick and later she posted an image of the night, which also included some of her close friends. In the pic shared by Priyanka, she can be seen flaunting vermilion on her head as she poses all smiles for the camera.

Priyanka shared another image later, as she gave us a glimpse into the preparations she did for the big night. She even shared an image of her hands, covered with red bangles. The actress was joined in by VJ Anusha Dandekar and her sister Apeksha Dandekar as the latter also observed the festive occasion for her husband.

Check out images from Priyanka's first Karva Chauth with Nick here:

