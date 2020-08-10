Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh Opens up on Fat-shaming Post the Birth of Her Son Sohum

Gaining weight during pregnancy is a normal thing, however, a lot of women still go through criticism and fat-shaming for it. Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh had a similar experience when she weighed 73 kg after the birth of her son Sohum.

Talking to ETimes about her experience, Deepika revealed that all the comments made her sweat it out at the gym. She was a target for many mean trolls, who said that since she is fat, she will not be cast as the lead actress again.

“I have been trolled a lot on social media especially for my weight gain. After giving birth to my son Soham I was 73 kgs and I had randomly shared a picture of mine without thinking much and it was my birthday, they started writing nasty stuff about me,” she told the website.

She shared that these trolls did not even spare her on her birthday and commented things like -- ‘you are such a big actress, you should have waited’, ‘now you won't get any role’, ‘nobody will take her in a lead role’ and ‘look at her how bad she is looking’ -- on her posts.

Apparently, she decided to take these negative comments as motivation and hit the gym instantly to work on her weight. “I regularly went to the gym. I took screenshots of all those comments and kept them as a wallpaper on my phone. Whenever I felt lazy these nasty comments helped me to hit the gym. Ultimately, I proved them (the trolls) wrong,” she added.