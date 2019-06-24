Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Pooja Sharma Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Pushkar Pandit
The good news was shared by Pooja’s husband Pushkar Pandit, who took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their newborn.
TV actress Pooja Sharma, who earned her fame with hit television show Diya Aur Baati Hum, welcomed her second child, a baby girl, on Sunday. The good news was shared by Pooja’s husband Pushkar Pandit, who took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their newborn.
Sharing a series of pictures of both the daughters, he wrote, “My two little angels... Could not have asked for anything more... viiyana giving a warm welcome to her little sister.. #completefamily #proudfatheroftwo #littleangelsThnk you GOD thnk you @realpooja” (sic)
Pooja also shared the news on her Instagram by reposting Pushkar’s post. The actress announced her pregnancy almost three months ago with a cute post. With a picture of her first daughter Viyana, sharing her to do list, the caption read, “Viyana has some big announcement to make #babyonboard #onemoretoadore #blessedlife” Pooja has acted in TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ruk Jana Nahi and Tu Mera Hero.
Pushkar is a TV director and has directed shows like Tu Mera Hero. Interestingly, Pooja met Pushkar on the sets of the same show. The two fell in love with each other and tied the knot on February 22, 2016 after dating for a brief period of time. They welcomed their first baby girl, Viyana, in August 2017.
