Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Surbhi Tiwari Gets Married. See Pics From Wedding Ceremonies

TV actress Surbhi Tiwari, who has appeared in popular serials like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Shagun, tied the knot with her Delhi-based boyfriend, Praveen Kumar Sinha, in Mumbai on Sunday. Pictures from her wedding celebrations, which were attended by her small screen co-stars, have surfaced on the internet.The celebrations began with haldi, mehendi and mata ki chowki on February 8. The sangeet and cocktail party were held the next day. The couple are reportedly planning to host a wedding reception in Delhi on March 5.While Surbhi wore a maroon lehenga for her wedding, the groom chose a beige and maroon sherwani. Check out pictures from their wedding celebrations:At the wedding ceremony, Surbhi arrived in a peacock-shaped palki.Praveen is a businessman and a trained pilot. He belongs to Patna and has been living in Delhi for 18 years. Reports claim that he plans to shift to Mumbai after the marriage.Surbhi, who shot to fame as Aradhana in Shagun, has worked in other popular serials including Kumkum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Tota Weds Maina, Jhansi Ki Rani and Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka.