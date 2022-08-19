Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Kanishka Soni Marries Herself: 'Marriage is Not About Sex It’s About...'

Following Gujarat woman Kshama Bindu, Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Kanishka Soni has ‘married herself’. The actress took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note informing her fans of her decision and said that she believes in Indian culture and marriage is not about sex, it’s about love and honesty. She posted a couple of photos where she can be seen dressed in casuals and wearing indoor in her forehead and a ‘mangalsutra.’ She wrote, “Married to myself ❤️ since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting I don’t need any Man Ever .. I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar I am the goddess , Strong & Powerful , shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME , Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower.”

Take a look:

In a separate post, she talked about her point of view and decision of marrying herself. She wrote, “I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my #selfmarriage decision, I truly believe in indian culture & here is my POV that why I chose to live in solitude ♥️ marriage is not about sex it’s about love and honesty one seeks for & I have lost that faith & believe … so it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it’s difficult to find , but thanks a lot for making my post on #google #trending & in #news though ..it wasn’t my intention & also some people said I must have got drunk or have ganja while putting that post but let me tell you that I m so indian by heart that I have never tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long into film industry , it is a decision made by my full heart & soul with full conscious mind & i am happy that I am in USA now & focusing on my career into HOLLYWOOD.”

The actress is also known for shows like Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Pavitra Rishta, and Mahabali Hanumaan among others.

