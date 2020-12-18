Diya Aur Baati Hum Star Anas Rashid Blessed with Baby Boy, Shares First Pics of Newborn Son

Actor Anas Rashid, best known for his lead performance in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum, has been blessed with a baby boy. The actor took to Instagram to share the happy news with fans. He shared the pictures of the little one in the arms of his grandparents.

Anas has named his little bundle of joy ‘Khabib Anas Rashid’. Thanking all for the love and blessings, Anas wrote, “My father welcomes home his grandson -‘Khabib Anas Rashid’ Thanks for all your priceless love and wishes on this awaited occasion”

Anas' 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' co-star Deepika Singh also sent a congratulatory message to him on the birth of his baby boy.

Anas made his acting debut with the show Kahiin To Hoga as Kartik Ahluwalia. He went on to appear in a supporting role in the drama Aise Karo Naa Vidaa. However, his breakthrough role was the portrayal of Prithviraj Chauhan, in the historical drama Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, which made him a household name. Anas' lead role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, where he portrayed Sooraj Rathi, garnered him much love and appreciation.