'Diya Aur Baati Hum' Star Anas Rashid Shares Adorable Video of His Baby Boy

Actor Anas Rashid, known for his role of Suraj in the television daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum, took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable video of his baby boy Khabib Anas Rashid. While sharing the short clip, Anas also penned a sweet note for his cute little munchkin. Fans are showering loads of love on the video. Khabib is the second child of the actor after a daughter named Aayat who was born in 2019.

In the small video clip, the baby boy was shown from a very close angle and was seen calmly lying down and watching his father. The actor even tried to capture the reaction of the little one by calling his name.

Anas keeps sharing his children and wife's pictures on his account and updating fans about his life. In 2017, Anas tied the knot with Heena Iqbal.

Welcoming his baby boy on December 17, the actor had shared pictures of the little one resting in the arms of his grandparents. The actor also thanked his fans for all the love and wishes.

However, the actor has been missing from the small screen for a long time and is being missed by his fans who are eager to see him back in action. Speaking on the same, he said that he wants to give time to his family and has also assured that he will be back soon. The actor was last seen in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and some of the popular television shows he has appeared in are Diya Aur Baati Hum alongside actress Deepika Singh, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa, etc.