Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Deepika Singh To Make Her Bollywood Debut With This Film

Deepika Singh is one of the most popular TV actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. Deepika became a household name following her popular TV serial, Diya Aur Baati Hum. She received several accolades because of her terrific acting in the Star Plus serial.

Deepika has cultivated a huge fan base through her charming personality and good looks. Deepika is also an avid social media user and often delights her fans by sharing stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram.

Recently, it emerged that Deepika will soon make her Bollywood debut with the film, Titu Ambani. In the film, Deepika will play the role of a girl who lives her life on her terms and doesn’t compromise with her principles.

The film’s premise revolves around the love story of Moushmi, the character of Deepika. Titu Ambani features actor Tushar Pandey in the lead role along with Deepika. Raghubir Yadav, Sapna Sand, Virendra Saxena, Samta Sagar and Bijendra Kala will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Titu Ambani has been directed by Deepika’s husband, Rohit Goyal. Dinesh Kumar’s Sabal Productions has bankrolled the film. Titu Ambani has been shot at various locations in Udaipur and is set to hit the screens on July 8.

It is worth noting that Deepika decided to quit TV because the long working hours were taking a toll on her health. The 32-year-old was last seen in Colors’ Kavach… MahaShivratri.

Earlier this year, Deepika revealed her decision to quit TV in an interview with Hindustan Times. “I am not working on TV, this I have ensured for the past two years. It is because of the health issues that I took a break from TV. Later, I found out that I was having a lot of issues because of the lifestyle I had while working on TV. Now, I know that it is very difficult for me to manage such long-term commitments,” Deepika was quoted as saying.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.