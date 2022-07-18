Diya Aur Baati Hum's Surbhi Tiwari Pushes For Her In-Laws' Arrest As She Talks About Domestic Violence Case

Television actress Surbhi Tiwari, known for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, recently accused her husband and in-laws of domestic violence. Days after, the actress has now said that a case has been filed and cops are looking into the matter. In a recent interview, Surbhi pushed for her in-laws’ arrest as she shared updates about the case.

“They have to arrest them as the case has been filed under sections 498 A and 377 of the IPC. The cops are telling me that his mother is a senior citizen and cannot travel to Mumbai but I told them she has travelled by car for elections from Dwarka in Delhi to Bihar, why can’t she take a flight and come to Mumbai. I was told that the sisters too cannot come to Mumbai,” she told E-Times.

For the unversed, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka actress tied the knot with Delhi-based pilot and businessman Praveen Kumar Sinha, in 2019. However, in June this year, she accused him and her in-laws of domestic violence and filed a complaint at Versova police station in Mumbai. She had earlier filed a case of domestic violence in the Metropolitan Magistrates Court, Andheri, in the month of May.

The actress is now seeking divorce but told the entertainment portal that her husband is refusing to sign divorce papers. “They wanted me to be dependent on them but at the same time exploit my celebrity status,” she said.

The actress further talked about what created the entire problem and added, “They wanted me to join politics as my mother-in-law had failed as a politician and the entire plan was made much in advance.”

Surbhi Tiwari has been working in the television industry for almost 25 years. She featured in several shows including Shagun, Kumkum, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Diya aur Baati Hum among othets.

