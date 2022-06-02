Diya Menon, Husband Karthik Subramanian Announce Pregnancy

Renowned television host Diya Menon, and Karthik Subramanian are currently on cloud nine. Do you wish to know the reason? Well, they are all set to welcome a new member into the family. Diya announced this news on Instagram three days back.

Diya wrote that she is super excited and happy to share with everyone that their family will be growing by two tiny feet. Diya has shared a picture of her with Karthik wearing colour-coordinated outfits and wrote, “Super excited and happy to share with all of you that our family will be growing by two tiny feet Karthik Subramanian”. Diya’s fans and colleagues from the industry formed a bee-line to the comment section congratulating the couple. Singer Santosh Hariharan, RJ Vijay, actor Sridevi Ashok, actress Aparna Thomas and actress Srithika Saneesh congratulated Diya and Karthik. Television anchor Farina Azad, actress Sneha, TV presenter Bhavana Balakrishnan, actress Myna Nandhini have also sent their best wishes to the couple on this happy occasion. Music composer Dinesh Kanagaratnam, actress Iswarya Menon, actor Srinish Aravind and others gave their best wishes to the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diya Vj (@diya_menon_official)

Diya is extremely happy with this news and enjoying every moment with Karthik. She has also shared a slew of pictures with Karthik on Instagram.



Diya and Karthik were in a relationship for three years before getting married in June 2016. Karthik is a Singapore-based cricketer. Their marriage ceremony was an intimate one where only close family members were invited. At this important moment in life, Diya was styled by Coimbatore-based designer Deepthi Kapil. For those who don’t know Deepthi, she is Diya’s sister as well. The couple also had a beautiful pre-wedding photo shoot. Their love story was showcased in this photo shoot. Extremely fabulous pictures were clicked for this photo shoot along the beaches of Chennai. Diya had looked every bit mesmerizing wearing Kanjeevaram sarees.

The news of Diya’s pregnancy has made fans really happy. Besides this, what made them happy is a YouTube video. Diya has a YouTube channel where she shares videos related to makeup, cooking, her trips etc.

She also makes vlogs with Karthik.

