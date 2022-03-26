Diya Mirza Shares Video of her Beautiful Home With an Important Message. Details Inside

Bollywood actor-producer Diya Mirza has shared on her Instagram handle a new video, which has glimpses of her beautiful and luxurious home. The video has been shot as an advertisement for a brand. In the short clip, Dia is seen in a white dress and she looks as pretty as ever. The video starts from her living room, where she is sitting on her sofa, and then shows, to her left, a big bookshelf.

In the video, huge glass windows are also visible. And further, as she moves to a narrow lobby, to the right, are several photographs of her family hung on the wall. One corner of her house is beautifully decorated with a vintage style sideboard with a large mirror hanging over it.

A large vase with colourful flowers is also visible. “Everybody who knows me, know how much I value sustainability. In my journey searching for sustainable materials for my home and interiors I have come across one that is health safe. With E-0 emission plywood from @greenplywood in our home, I can ensure my family thrives indoors without exposure to harmful emissions. #Greenplywoods #ZeroEmissionplywood #E0 #SafeInteriors #SafeHome #Ad," the diva captioned her video.

Dia Mirza is very well known for her sustainability and eco-friendly practices to make the world a better place. So she keeps sharing pictures and videos on social media to promote sustainability and eco-friendly practices. She recently posted a photograph in which she is wearing a green suit and trousers along with green heels and posing in front of beautiful green plants.

And for the caption, she wrote, “There is no such thing as too much green” with a green heart, butterfly and a tree emoji. “Remember to turn off your light from 8:30 to 9:30 pm tonight! Every year, at 8:30 pm on the last Saturday of March, supporters in over 190 countries and territories unite, talking action on and raising awareness of the issues facing our one home."

“But Earth Hour is more than just an hour for Earth – it’s a movement for our futures, for the benefit of people and planet. And it’s not only a symbol of solidarity – it’s a catalyst for change, harnessing the power of the crowd. @wwfindia @earthhourofficial Join the movement #EarthHour2022 #EarthHour #ShapeOurFuture," she concluded.

