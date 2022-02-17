DJ Akbar Sami: Originality of '80s & '90s Music is Lost, Most Composers and Filmmakers Copying from South

DJ Akbar Sami released his romantic number Tu Meri Senorita a few days back, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The singer, DJ and music composer has come up with originals like Jalwaa, Jalwaa 2, and is credited with Bollywood remixes in movies such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Wanted, Partner, and Bhool Bhulaiya. In a recent conversation with News18, Sami shared his views on the music that was popular in the ’80s, ’90s and the current trends of music being followed in the industry.

“The music in the ’80s and ’90s was the soul of India. Only a few music directors are justifying Indian music now. The music that is being created nowadays has moved into a different direction, and because of the same reason the movies are also moving in different themes and concepts. And that is one of the reasons why we are compiled to take support from South Indian films," he said.

He further talked about why people are looking forward to South Films. “Most of the Indian channels are airing South Indian films and even people in Bollywood are watching and impressed with the movies. They are cris-crossing Telugu and Tamil films and this has never happened earlier. The industry has reached this extremity because Bollywood has forgotten the ace things in its music. So music directors are not creating the original music, directors are not creating new films, and they are copying the content which won’t take them a long way.”

He said, “Bollywood’s earlier flavor, mood, soul has drastically dropped. Even ’90s music is returning now. The music in ’70s, ’80s and ’90s was our original music and people used to listen to them with their heart and soul. The songs created back then used to make people cry. The songs used to match the film, even the background score and lyrics used to be set according to the entire film. Today, we have lost it.”

Sharing about his favorite music creator, DJ Akbar said that he likes Raftaar, as he is “one of the good rappers and writers. His raps are meaningful.”

