DJ Calvin Harris Sued by Neighbour for Not Fixing His Faulty Pipeline

Popular Scottish DJ Calvin Harris has been sued by his Bel-Air neighbour for not fixing a leaking pipe and accused him of 'leaking filthy water' out of his sprawling mansion.

The neighbour Julie Opperman says that Harris did not fix a damaged pipe, which leads to a flow of dirty water into her property in Bel-Air, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a suit acquired by portal TMZ, Opperman professed that the problem has existed for a year. According to the claims made by the neighbour, Harris has denied doing anything about it even though officials have spoken to the deejay twice about the issue.

Opperman also claimed that Harris has not fixed his cracked walls directly above her house, and she says that she is terrified a part could fall and harm her home below. She has further sued him for mental and emotional torment and loss of property value. Opperman has reported that the leaking water from Calvin's property builds upon her driveway and access road and results in a 'muddy slime'.

She has also asked the judge to force Harris to fix the water leakage and cracked walls.

According to a report, the house evaluates to around $13.8 million (£10.75 million) and spans 2.34 acres of land. The proposed mansion is nearly 18,000 square-foot with five bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

