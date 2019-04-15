SPONSORED BY
DJ Idris Elba Lights Up Coachella 2019 with His Performance, See Video

Idris Elba made his debut at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival 2019 with a set that lasted close to two hours.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
Idris Elba made his Coachella debut this year. The British actor's maiden performance at the music and arts festival, organised in California, was attended by avid fans and family members-- 17-year-old daughter Isan and fiancée Sabrina Dhowe. Elba headlined Day 2 of the festival and brought to life his image as a DJ from Netflix's Turn Up Charlie, as he performed a two-hour set for the thrilled festival attendees.

During the performance, Elba spun records while dressed in a patterned shirt and casual pants. He sported a bandana around his neck, and a pair of sunglasses to complete the look. See a video from the performance here:




Before making his debut, Elba shared an Instagram post, announcing his set at the festival.



Ahead of the performance, Elba's daughter Isan also posted in support of his set at Coachella. She captioned the post, "Coachella weekend... day 1."

Coachella weekend... day 1!

Elba was also seen in a promotional video released by Coachella. The 46-year-old actor joked about how he'd surprise fans that tend to be shocked when they learn about his deejaying skills. See Coachella 2019 promotional video here:



Talking about his passion for music, Elba had earlier told Collider magazine, "DJ-ing is my first love. I'm a creative, but DJ-ing was the first stop. That's where I started. By the time I was about 13, I was DJ-ing for house parties. And then, I met my drama teacher, and the DJ-ing went out the window."

He added, "But the truth is that I've kept DJ-ing alongside my acting career. It's one of those things that I just really like to do. It grounds me, completely. I love music, and I love making music. What I did not what to do was market my DJ-ing based on my acting."

