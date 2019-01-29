English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DJ Marshmello To Collaborate With Pritam and Shirley Setia for New Song
American musician Marshmello posted a video on his Instagram account teasing his fans about his first track track of the year.
Photo Courtesy: Marshmello/Instagram
Christopher Comstock, known professionally as Marshmello, an American electronic music producer and DJ, is all set to team up with Indian music composer Pritam and Indo-Kiwi singer and performer Shirley Setia for his next song. It is also supposed to be the famed DJ’s first track this year.
Marshmello, who is famous for songs like Happier and Friends, recently teased his fans on Instagram about this upcoming collaboration. The video posted by the musician shows the famous Daler Mehndi song Tunak Tunak Tun, which gels humourously well with the bass infused, electronic beats playing in the background.
The American music producer captioned his post #biba sparking speculation that it was the official name of the song. Later in the day, he came up with another post confirming the name of the song and its release date. The song will release on Friday this week. Reactions from the fans started pouring in as soon as the news broke.
Marshmello ended last year with the Roddy Ricch collaboration Project Dreams that released in December. He is famous for his on-stage performance get-up. He usually sports an upside down white tub over his head with two black crosses for eyes and curvy line for a smile.
Pritam himself is a cherished name in the Bollywood music circuit. He has a number of chartbusters and hit music albums to his credit. In 2019, he will compose songs for Brahmastra & Kalank.
Shirley Setia, the “Pyjama Popstar” of New Zealand has recently moved to Mumbai from Auckland to pursue a music career in Bollywood. She is a major YouTube celebrity singer.
