DJ Snake is 'Coming Back to India', Will Tour Six Cities; Check Out Details...

Due to the pandemic restrictions, there have not been too many large-scale concerts or tours in India by artists from all over the world for the last couple of years. But the wait is finally over and if you are an EDM fan then there is great news for you. The multi-platinum producer William Grigahcine, who enjoys the stage name DJ Snake, has announced an India tour. The six-city tour is a part of the concert series Sunburn Arena and will start from November 18.

DJ Snake had always expressed his desire to work in India and he is finally making it come true for his fans. He will first perform in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on his arrival. Following that, there will be a show in Delhi NCR on November 19. After a tour in Hyderabad on November 20, he will head towards Pune where he will give a performance on November 25. On the next day, he will have a show in Mumbai as well. He will wrap up his visit with a final performance in Bengaluru on November 27.

DJ Snake has produced many hit songs like Disco Maghreb, Taki Taki and Magenta Riddim. The tickets for his concerts will be available for sale from 12 pm on August 22, with the prices beginning from Rs 999 onwards. The venues for the events are yet to be announced.

The information was shared by the artist through an Instagram post, in which he wrote, “INDIA I'M BACK!”

Speaking about his upcoming tour, he said, “I am excited to be coming back to India. When I visited India during Holi 2019 and Sunburn Goa 2019, the energy and vibe was so upbeat and positive everywhere. It is always amazing to travel to different cities in India. The cultural exposure inspires my music and India certainly tops in that area.”

On the same lines, Karan Singh, the CEO of Sunburn, also commented, “The pandemic put a temporary break on our Arena shows, but now we are back with some of the biggest names in the global music industry to entertain our fans pan India. Sunburn fans can look forward to an amazing hi-tech entertaining Arena experience this fall,” reported RollingStone.

This is not the first time that the artist will be landing in the country. He performed during the Holi festival in India, in 2019. “It was the craziest thing I have seen – the colours, the energy and the people. It was amazing and my favourite memory of India, a country I love,” he was quoted saying in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

At the end of the same year, he also performed at Sunburn’s annual festival edition in Goa.

