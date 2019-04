DJ Snake, Nicky Romero Lead Tributes to Avicii on First Anniversary of His Death

The Great Avicii Forever. — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 20, 2019

#RIPAvicii @adamlambert me and @Avicii aka #timbergling at one of our many days in the studio. Tim you will always have a special place in my heart. https://t.co/MgTqJmDnl3 pic.twitter.com/Y3VwnvofQ1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2019

The untimely death of Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs, had stunned his fans and the music world.The electronic dance music star, who had a huge following in Europe, was found dead in Oman on April 20, 2018, at the age of 28. His family said at the time he was a perfectionist who struggled with stress and who “could not go on any longer.”One year after his death, many of his colleagues, including DJ Snake, Nicky Romero, Nile Rodgers and more, are still mourning the loss of their “brother” and not letting his memory fade away.In a touching tribute to the singer posted to Twitter, DJ Snake wrote, "The Great Avicii Forever."Sharing a picture of himself along with Avicii, DJ Carnage tweeted, "I LOVE YOU BROTHER @Avicii."Recently, Avicii's spokesperson revealed that the late DJ was working on some music before his death and left behind a collection of nearly finished songs and was close to completing a new album.“The family decided not to keep the music locked away. Instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world,” the spokesperson said.A single, called SOS, was recently released, while an album, called TIM, will be released on June 6.Profits will go to the Tim Bergling foundation, whose causes includes suicide prevention and mental illness.Follow @News18Movies for more