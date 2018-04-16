DJ Snake Releases Video of Magenta Riddim Shot in India

—French DJ and producer DJ Snake has shared the incredible new video for his hit single Magenta Riddim. Filmed in India the video pays tribute to the massive influence Indian music has had throughout both DJ Snake’s history and latest festival banger.Directed by Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann (the duo behind Coldplay’s Grammy Award-nominated video for “Up & Up”), the Magenta Riddim video follows a squad of firefighters who can’t stop dancing—the pride and joy of their small Telangana town. Much of the talent and crew involved in making the “Magenta Riddim” video are local artists who’ve worked on legendary films in the realm of Tollywood (the Telugu-speaking film industry).Magenta Riddim is one of the latest culture-spanning singles dropped by DJ Snake. DJ Snake is both reclaiming his dance roots and pushing his artistic boundaries to create music that celebrates the global culture.Released via Geffen Records in February, Magenta Riddim has amassed over 20 million streams to date. It’s premiere being at his sold-out Accord Hotel Arena show in Paris in February.It’s also earned praise from outlets like Complex, who hailed the track as a “solid reminder of DJ Snake’s range and his ability to expertly fuse a variety sounds and styles.”