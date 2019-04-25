English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DJ Snake Unveils New Single 'Enzo' Featuring Offset
DJ Snake had earlier teased "Enzo" as part of his set at Coachella Weekend.
Image: File photo of DJ Snake
Loading...
French artiste DJ Snake has shared his new single "Enzo", a hip-hop anthem featuring rappers Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and Sheck Wes. "Enzo" has been released via Geffen Records.
"'Enzo' out now. Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and Sheck Wes," he tweeted on Wednesday.
DJ Snake had earlier teased "Enzo" as part of his set at Coachella Weekend.
Meanwhile, he will be in Las Vegas this week for the Latin Billboard Awards, where he has five nominations including Crossover Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Hot Latin Song of the Year for the song "Taki taki" with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"'Enzo' out now. Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and Sheck Wes," he tweeted on Wednesday.
ENZO. OUT NOW. @offsetyrn @21savage @gucci1017 @sheckwes https://t.co/ISxHyAbkid 🏎 pic.twitter.com/HNPNGAqEW6— DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) April 24, 2019
DJ Snake had earlier teased "Enzo" as part of his set at Coachella Weekend.
Meanwhile, he will be in Las Vegas this week for the Latin Billboard Awards, where he has five nominations including Crossover Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Hot Latin Song of the Year for the song "Taki taki" with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra Welcome Bailey to Family, Posts Adorable Pictures
- Salman Khan Accused of Snatching Mobile Phone of Man Filming Him, Police Complaint Filed
- In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have One Question
- Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi's 13 Luxury Cars Auctioned on Behalf of ED
- Spotify Loses Case Against Saregama India, to Remove All Songs From the Label
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results