DJ Snake Unveils New Single 'Enzo' Featuring Offset

French artiste DJ Snake has shared his new single "Enzo", a hip-hop anthem featuring rappers Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and Sheck Wes. "Enzo" has been released via Geffen Records."'Enzo' out now. Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane and Sheck Wes," he tweeted on Wednesday.DJ Snake had earlier teased "Enzo" as part of his set at Coachella Weekend.Meanwhile, he will be in Las Vegas this week for the Latin Billboard Awards, where he has five nominations including Crossover Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Hot Latin Song of the Year for the song "Taki taki" with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B.