DJ Tillu Star Neha Shetty Amps Up Her Glam Game With This All-black Outfit

Neha Shetty has carved a niche in Tollywood with films like Mehbooba, Gully Rowdy, and DJ Tillu. Besides cementing a special place in the film industry, she often makes heads turn with her impeccable sartorial choices. An active social media user, the 23-year-old leaves fans gushing over her glamorous photoshoots time and again. And recently, she set the temperatures soaring by sharing a couple of stunning photos on Instagram.

Calling herself a ‘December baby’, Neha captioned her post, “Since forever isn’t forever, let’s just vibe till whenever.” In the photos, the DJ Tillu star can be seen rocking an all-black ensemble. She donned a black brassiere, clubbed with an uber-cool cropped shirt, which was left unbuttoned, over black pants.

The Tollywood diva bowled fans over with her striking expressions in the photos. Neha opted for a no-makeup makeup look, adding a dash of glossy pink lipstick with a hint of kohl under her eyes. She rounded off her look with open, curly tresses.

Soon after the pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans queued in the comments section to shower oodles of praise on Neha Shetty’s latest avatar. However, this is not the first time that the actress has amazed fans with her on-fleek style. Here’s how the diva aced winter fashion and ethnic wear like a quintessential fashionista:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Shetty is basking in the success of the Vimal Krishna directorial DJ Tillu. Currently, she is pumped up for the release of her next, titled Bedurulanka 2012. Directed by Clax, the upcoming Telugu action drama features Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead role. Bedurulanka 2012 is expected to hit the big screen in the early months of 2023.

