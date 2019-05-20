English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DMRC Asks GOT Fans to Not Spoil Finale for Co-passengers, Requests to Use Earphones On Metro
Delhi Metro has issued an appeal to GoT fans to not reveal spoilers while watching the final episode on the train.
Delhi Metro has issued an appeal to GoT fans to not reveal spoilers while watching the final episode on the train.
Loading...
The ripple effects of the Game of Thrones phenomena have reached the Delhi Metro as well. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued a spoiler alert for Game of Thrones, urging travelers to use earphones while catching up on the finale episode of Season 8 on the Metro.
The fan-favourite HBO epic fantasy drama, which premiered in 2011, ended Sunday night, (Monday morning for India) after eight seasons and 73 episodes. The official DMRC account issued the spoiler alert on Twitter.
"Last stop of the season! Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don't go spoiling it for others. If you're watching it on the Metro, please be sure to use earphones," the post read.
The tweet was accompanied by an animated poster of Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner. "Sansa is catching up on the Train of Thrones she uses headphones. She does not spoil it for others. Be like Sansa," the poster read.
Game of Thrones is based on American author George RR Martin's epic fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The last season went beyond the books as Martin hasn't finished writing them yet. Not all fans are happy with the way Season 8 played out and the finale showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff gave to the show.
Social media is full of reactions from disappointed fans who were hoping for a more fitting ending. The showrunners have already been accused of poor scripting of the final season of one the most-watched shows in television history.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The fan-favourite HBO epic fantasy drama, which premiered in 2011, ended Sunday night, (Monday morning for India) after eight seasons and 73 episodes. The official DMRC account issued the spoiler alert on Twitter.
"Last stop of the season! Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don't go spoiling it for others. If you're watching it on the Metro, please be sure to use earphones," the post read.
Last stop of the season!— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 20, 2019
Catch up on the Train of Thrones, but don’t go spoiling it for others.
If you're watching it on the metro, please be sure to use earphones.#GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/cwyPD6uiAD
The tweet was accompanied by an animated poster of Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner. "Sansa is catching up on the Train of Thrones she uses headphones. She does not spoil it for others. Be like Sansa," the poster read.
Game of Thrones is based on American author George RR Martin's epic fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire. The last season went beyond the books as Martin hasn't finished writing them yet. Not all fans are happy with the way Season 8 played out and the finale showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff gave to the show.
Social media is full of reactions from disappointed fans who were hoping for a more fitting ending. The showrunners have already been accused of poor scripting of the final season of one the most-watched shows in television history.
Follow @News18Movies for more
