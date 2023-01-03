Dnyanada Ramtirthkar Ready To ‘Rule The World’ In This Royal Blue Pantsuit

Dnyanada Ramtirthankar is a noted face in the Marathi television industry. She made her television debut in 2017 with Sakhya Re, directed by Raju Sawant. In the daily soap, she played the role of Vaidehi, which received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. She then went on to work in various television shows like Zindagi Not Out, Shatada Prem Karave, and Year Down. In 2020, the actress also made her film debut with Dhurala. Apart from being a fantastic actress, the 26-year-old is also an active social media user. She often shares updates about her work and personal life with fans on social media platforms.

Recently, Dnyanada dropped some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram, which left fans gushing over her fusion outfit. In the photos, the actress is seen donning a royal blue pantsuit, featuring hints of orange, golden motifs and Banarasi work at the borders. Dnyanada accessorised her look with a beautiful ring in one hand and a crescent-shaped Maharashtrian-style nose ring. The actress opted for glam makeup, along with straightened tresses, and completed her look with a pair of beige mojari.

Along with sharing the photos on Instagram, she captioned her post. “Be the Boss, Rule the world.”

Check out Dnyanada Ramtirthankar’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dnyanada Ramtirthkar (@dnyanadaramtirthkar)

Upon seeing the photos, social media users showered heaps of compliments on the actress in the comments section of her post. While one user wrote, “Superb,” another called Dnyanada a “Princess”. A third user also called her the “most beautiful girl”.

Well, this is not the first time that the actress has left fans floored with her striking looks. A few days back, on Christmas eve, the Year Down star shared a couple of photos on Instagram, rocking a western outfit. In the snaps, Dnyanada is seen posing for the camera in a sleeveless ruffle dress. “Can’t stop flaunting my beautiful outfit,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dnyanada Ramtirthkar (@dnyanadaramtirthkar)

On the work front, Dnyanda Ramtirthankar is presently a part of the Marathi television show Thipkyanchi Rangoli. She plays the lead role of Apoorva, a sophisticated upper-class girl, alongside Chetan Vadnere, in this soap opera. Thipkyanchi Rangoli, directed by Girish Vasaikar, airs on Star Pravah.

Read all the Latest Movies News here