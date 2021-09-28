'Dnyaneshwar Mauli' Actor-producer Chinmay Mandlekar Visits Alandi to Seek Blessings

Actor and producer Chinmay Mandlekar on Monday visited Alandi, a town in the Pune district of Maharashtra, to seek the blessings of Saint Dnyaneshwar. Chinmay went to Alandi, the pilgrimage and the resting place of the 13th century Marathi saint Dnyaneshwar, before his show ‘Dnyaneshwar Mauli’ went on air. The show is based on the story of Saint Dnyashewar’s life and airs on the Sony Marathi channel from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.

Chinamay, the producer of the mythological show ‘Dnyaneshwar Mauli’, shared the pictures of his visit on Instagram.

The 13th-century Marathi saint Dnyaneshwar was a poet, philosopher, and yogi of the Nath Vaishnava tradition. He authored Dnyaneshwari, a commentary on the Bhagavad Gita, and Amrutanubhav. In his short life, he gained massive influence on people, making everyone realize that the path of devotion is a key to all success. At the age of 21, he took live Samadhi at Alandi, Pune on the banks of River Indrayani.

The makers of the show informed that the show will also portray Saint Dnyaneshwar’s life journey from his childhood till Samadhi. His teachings and life lessons will reach the homes of Maharashtra through this show. The viewers will get to see and experience the vision of saint Dnyaneshwar’s divinity through this show.

Apart from Sony Marathi, the show will be available for online streaming on Sony Liv. The promo of the show was launched on July 27, 2021. Since the launch of the promo, the audience was eagerly waiting for the show to begin on TV and the OTT platform.

The show is directed by Raghunandan Barve and produced by Chinmay Deepak Mandlekar, Digpal Lanjekar, Snigdha Gosavi and Shantanu Herlekar.

