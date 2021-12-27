'Do Not Disturb' as Suhana Khan is Exuding Radiant Vibes in These Latest Pics

Suhana Khan is ready to bid adieu to 2021. The stunning star kid is all prepped to embrace a fresh year. What better way to peacefully welcome new beginnings than ‘DND’ mode? Suhana has already asked her fans and followers to not disturb her. Her ‘Do not disturb’ post came along with two selfies, in which Suhana looks like a sleeping beauty. Known for her trademark flirty kohl-rimmed eyes and matte pink lips look, Suhana can never go wrong with the classic, non-fussy makeup approach. A creamy pink lipstick, rosy cheeks, massive lashes—framed by her soft, flattering tresses. Suhana’s perfect sun-kissed selfies sent the internet into a meltdown. Among her Instagram followers’ comments, the first ones to appear are BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday, who wrote “Stop” and “Glowing,” respectively. Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Khushi Kapoor joined the list of awestruck spectators.

Take a look:

Not one to regularly share new posts on her Instagram timeline, Suhana’s last post was a love letter to New York city. The 21-year-old, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, graduated in films from Ardingly College in England. She later went to The Big Apple to pursue a filmmaking course at Tisch School of the Arts. On Instagram, she posted a black and white image of a parked truck with a sign that reads, "Don't worry, even if you leave New York, you'll always be a New Yorker." In the caption, Suhana wrote nothing but left a broken heart icon. By her post and the comments under it, it appeared that Suhana left NYC to seek better things.

Suhana has ventured into acting with a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue. Any impending plans of a Bollywood debut are not known officially. Her acting prowess is expected to find a platform in the industry sometime next year.

