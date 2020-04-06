MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu Confused as People Burst Crackers During #9PM9Mins Call

Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu Confused as People Burst Crackers During #9PM9Mins Call

Bollywood celebrities Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha among others criticised people who burned firecrackers and took out torched processions on roads on Sunday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
Share this:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or even mobile phone torches to showcase unity and solidarity in the battle against COVID-19. While lakhs of families did turn off the lights and came out to their balconies to light diyas at 9 PM for 9 minutes, some burned firecrackers too and even took out a torched procession on roads.

Slamming these individuals for the same, Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu took to social media to speak their mind.

Sonam, who is in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws after returning from London, tweeted, “People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused (sic).”

“There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight (sic),” she wrote in another tweet.

Taapsee, on the other hand, shared videos on her Instagram stories from her neighbourhood and captioned it, “Wrong memo,” and, "They thought it's a rave party."

Whereas, Richa Chaddha re-tweeted a video showing a torched procession on roads. She also wrote, “Why crackers? Why (sic)?”

Actor Adil Hussain also wondered why some people in South Delhi burst crackers.

Meanwhile, prominent personalities from the Indian film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh on Sunday lit candles and lamps responding to Prime Minister Modi's appeal.

Read: In Pics: Big B, Rajinikanth, Akshay, Deepika, Anushka Take Part in Modi's #9pm9minutes Initiative

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,228

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,277,259

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,461

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,570

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres