Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu Confused as People Burst Crackers During #9PM9Mins Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to switch off lights at their homes and light lamps, candles or even mobile phone torches to showcase unity and solidarity in the battle against COVID-19. While lakhs of families did turn off the lights and came out to their balconies to light diyas at 9 PM for 9 minutes, some burned firecrackers too and even took out a torched procession on roads.

Slamming these individuals for the same, Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu took to social media to speak their mind.

Sonam, who is in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws after returning from London, tweeted, “People are bursting crackers. Just FYI. They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused (sic).”

“There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds, dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight (sic),” she wrote in another tweet.

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

Taapsee, on the other hand, shared videos on her Instagram stories from her neighbourhood and captioned it, “Wrong memo,” and, "They thought it's a rave party."

Whereas, Richa Chaddha re-tweeted a video showing a torched procession on roads. She also wrote, “Why crackers? Why (sic)?”

Actor Adil Hussain also wondered why some people in South Delhi burst crackers.

Am sure the virus is on it’s way back now🙄

.

.

.#SocialDistancingkakyahua ? https://t.co/tM5sD2Usl3 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, prominent personalities from the Indian film industry including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh on Sunday lit candles and lamps responding to Prime Minister Modi's appeal.

Read: In Pics: Big B, Rajinikanth, Akshay, Deepika, Anushka Take Part in Modi's #9pm9minutes Initiative

Follow @News18Movies for more