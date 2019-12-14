Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Do The Right Thing Actor Danny Aiello Passes Away

Veteran film actor Danny Aiello, known for his roles in the movies 'Do The Right Thing' and 'The Godfather Part II', is no more. He was 86.

IANS

Updated:December 14, 2019, 2:26 PM IST
Do The Right Thing Actor Danny Aiello Passes Away
credits - #DannyAiello instagram

Veteran film actor Danny Aiello, known for his roles in the movies Do The Right Thing and The Godfather Part II, is no more. He was 86.

He also played Madonna's father in the 1986 video for Papa Don't Preach. His family said with "profound sorrow" in a statement that he died after a short illness, reports bbc.com.

A veteran of stage and film, Aiello was best known for playing the pizza parlour owner Sal in Spike Lee's 1989 Do the Right Thing.

The role earned him a best supporting actor Oscar nomination. He also played the hesitant fiance of Cher's character, Loretta, in Moonstruck in 1987.

"It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness," the

family said, in a statement to the BBC from his literary agent Jennifer De Chiara.

"The family asks for privacy at this time. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date."

Filmmaker Kevin Smith paid tribute to Aiello for his role in Do the Right Thing.

In The Godfather Part II, Aiello had a relatively small part as small-time gangster Tony Rosato but he made the role his own by uttering the famous line, Michael Corleone says hello! during a raid on gang rival Frank Pentangel.

Aiello's big acting break came in the early 1970s in the baseball drama Bang the Drum Slowly, starring Robert De Niro.

His other credits include Fort Apache the Bronx, Once Upon a Time in America, The Purple Rose of Cairo and Hudson Hawk.

Full Metal Jacket actor Matthew Modine paid tribute to his "love, wisdom, talents and grace", while Mia Farrow said he was a "lovely person".

Aiello also had a stage career on Broadway, appearing in shows including Gemini, The Floating Light Bulb, Hurlyburly and The House of Blue Leaves and Close.

In July 2011, he appeared Off Broadway in the two-act drama The Shoemaker, written by Susan Charlotte and directed by Antony Marsellis.

As well as acting, Aiello had a singing career, he released several big-band style albums including Live from Atlantic City in 2008.

