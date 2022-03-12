Do We Hear Wedding Bells For Jubin Nautiyal and Actor Nikita Dutta? What We Know

Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal may tie the knot with Kabir Singh fame actor Nikita Dutta very soon. While the duo is yet to make an official announcement, rumour has it that their parents have already met to finalise things. According to a report by Koimoi, Nikita recently visited Jubin’s hometown in Uttarakhand to meet his family and the singer, too, had flown down to plan the wedding details.

Earlier, the actor posted on Instagram a picture apparently from her visit to Uttarakhand along with a caption that read, “I left a little bit of my soul in the mountains." Jubin’s reply on the post almost confirmed their dating rumour. “Dint you forget your heart here as well," the singer wrote.

The duo’s dating rumour sparked off after they were spotted hanging out on multiple occasions. Paparazzi clicked the duo going to cafés together. Nikita was also seen picking the singer from the Mumbai airport a few weeks ago.

The duo’s social media interaction in the past few days has only solidified the rumours. Nikita, who is currently in Kashmir for the shoot of one of her upcoming projects, posted a picture of her work view on Instagram. Jubin was quick to drop a comment and wrote, ‘C u’ expressing his wish to meet her soon.

The rumoured couple reportedly came close during the shoot of the 2020 film Kabir Singh. While Nikita was seen playing an important role in this Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Jubin sang the superhit song Tujhe Kitna Chahein.

Jubin has been recently busy with the state assembly elections in Uttarakhand where his father contested on a Bhartiya Janta Party ticket. While the singer dismissed the rumours of him joining politics in future, he campaigned actively for his father, Ram Sharan Nautiya from the Chakrata assembly constituency. However, Jubin’s efforts could not yield results and his father was defeated by Congress’ Preetam Singh by a margin of over 8,000 votes.

