Do You Know About Aryan Khan's Major Contribution in KKR Fan Anthem 'Laphao' Feat Shah Rukh?

Kolkata Knight Riders’ new fan anthem has been recently released and it features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a new look. The actor is seen sporting long hair in the anthem titled Laphao meaning jump. It is the second song by the KKR franchise after Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re.

Apart from the presence of SRK, what’s catching the attention of the KKR fans is the name of Aryan Khan, the son of the actor. In the description of the anthem, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Youtube channel mentions that the video has been conceptualised and developed by Aryan. Last year, Aryan and SRK lent their voice for the Hindi version of The Lion King. He is said to have studied filmmaking in the US.

The lyrics and music of the anthem have been given by rapper Badshah. He has also given his voice to Laphao. The video of the song shows fans jumping and manifesting their craziness for KKR. It also contains clippings showing KKR players pulling off catches by jumping.

The actor is often seen during matches of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 with his Aryan and daughter Suhana Khan. In a few games, he was also seen alongside his wife Gauri Khan. SRK’s new look has created a frenzy of sorts on social media.

SRK’s fans have seen him after a long time in any music video as no film of the actor has hit theatres after Zero, which was released in 2018. In this movie, he played the role of a dwarf.

Kolkata Knight Riders have failed to live up to the expectations in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. They are currently placed at the fourth spot in the standings with 10 points. KKR have played 10 matches so far in IPL 2020, out of which, they have won five.

KKR lost their last match to RCB by eight wickets. Batting first, they only managed to score 84. RCB comfortably chase the total in 13.3 overs.