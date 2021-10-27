Do You Know How Much 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Anokhe Lal Saxena Makes Per Day?

Popular comedy Hindi sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has been ruling the hearts and minds of people because of its unique characters and engaging storyline. The show has become popular in every household across the nation.

The show’s characters — from Angoori Bhabhi (Shubhangi Atre) who makes everyone laugh with her speaking style to Nalle Vibhuti Ji (Aasif Sheikh), have remained the fans’ favourites for the last 6 years.

Today, we are going to talk about one such character from the show. The character is popular for his different antics, dialogues, and variations.

We are talking about the funniest character of the show Anokhe Lal Saxena played by Sanand Verma. The character of Saxena Ji is popular for his catchphrase ‘I like it’ and his trademark cocked-eye expression. No one can depict the catchphrase and the expression simultaneously the way Sanand does.

Sanand Verma plays the role of Anokhe Lal Saxena with all his heart, and the actor gets a handsome amount per day.

According to media reports, Sanand Verma gets around 15 to 20 thousand rupees per day for the role. And on that account, the actor earns lakhs in a month.

Anokhe Lal Saxena aka Sanand Verma has been associated with the comedy show for the last 6 years and continues to entertain the audience with his performance. Apart from the show, Sanand Verma has also worked in many Bollywood films. So far, the actor has appeared in films like Raid, Mardaani, Pataakha, and Chhichhore. Has He also featured in web series such as Sacred Games, and Apharan.

Earlier in an interview, the actor revealed that he had struggled a lot to become an actor. He also mentioned that he used to work in a multinational company but left the job to pursue his dream.

