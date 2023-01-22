Do You Know How Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Kundalis Were Matched? KJo Helped

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reports have been making headlines all over. Even though the two stars have remained tight-lipped and not shared any details, reports claim that they will tie the knot next month. While it was Karan Johar who manifested Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding on his show Koffee With Karan, looks like he is helping the couple in other formalities and rituals too.

As reported by Mid-Day, it was Karan Johar’s pandit who matched the Shershaah stars’ horoscopes. “Their kundalis [horoscopes] were matched last week [with the assistance of] a pandit who has earlier provided guidance to Karan Johar and one of the biggest business families in India," a source cited by the news portal claimed.

Sharing further information about the much-awaited wedding, the source added, “The couple is busy with outfit trials and other preparations for the February 6 wedding. Designer Manish Malhotra is expected to create their wedding outfits."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are likely to tie the knot in February this year. Reportedly, the two actors stars will have a royal wedding at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel in Rajasthan on February 6 and their pre-wedding functions will take place on February 4 and 5 respectively. However, when News18 Showsha asked the Shershaah stars’ respective teams about the rumoured wedding dates, they neither confirmed nor denied it.

Earlier this month, Sidharth was also asked about his rumoured wedding when he shared a cryptic response and told GOODTiMES, “Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I’ve read dates and all, I’ll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?"

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut Indian Police Force. Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15.

