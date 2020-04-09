MOVIES

Do You Know How Similar are Harry Potter and Shaktiman Villains? This Twitterati Has the Guide

JK Rowling's Harry Potter series and Shaktimaan serial have a huge fan following. While one is a wizard, the other is a superhero with a contrasting hidden identity. But today the stage is set for their villains.

Voldemort or the one who must not be named was Harry’s nemesis, while Shaktimaan had to battle it out with Tamraj Kilvish. A Twitter user has used the lockdown to draw eerie comparisons between the two supervillains.

In a twitter thread user, @sagarcasm has pointed out seven similarities between the two.

The first obvious similarity is in their names. While Voldemort was referred to as the Dark Lord by his followers, Tamraj “literally” means lord of the dark.

The second parallel focuses on their appearance. Not only both wore a “black robe” but also had a “whitened face and an unusual nose”.

Both Voldemort and Tamraj were killed by the heroes, both of whom were able to fly and had magical powers.

Another stark similarity between the two is that Voldemort killed off Harry’s parents just like Tamraj Kilvish killing Shaktiman’s parents.

Before becoming dark leaders, both the antagonists had different names and were gifted in terms of study.

Both Harry and Tom Riddle had studied at Hogwarts, while both Shaktiman and Kilvish had learnt from the same guru.

We can’t say either of the makers had the option to draw inspiration from the other as both the characters were revealed to the world in the same year -1997.



