Do You Know How Similar are Harry Potter and Shaktiman Villains? This Twitterati Has the Guide

JK Rowling's Harry Potter series and Shaktimaan serial have a huge fan following. While one is a wizard, the other is a superhero with a contrasting hidden identity. But today the stage is set for their villains.

Voldemort or the one who must not be named was Harry’s nemesis, while Shaktimaan had to battle it out with Tamraj Kilvish. A Twitter user has used the lockdown to draw eerie comparisons between the two supervillains.

In a twitter thread user, @sagarcasm has pointed out seven similarities between the two.

The first obvious similarity is in their names. While Voldemort was referred to as the Dark Lord by his followers, Tamraj “literally” means lord of the dark.

Voldemort was known as the Dark Lord, while ‘Tam’Raj literally translates to Lord of the Dark pic.twitter.com/DF3qOhtqcN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

The second parallel focuses on their appearance. Not only both wore a “black robe” but also had a “whitened face and an unusual nose”.

Both Voldemort and Kilvish wore a black robe, had a whitened face and an unusual nose pic.twitter.com/Sb9u00VbBi — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Both Voldemort and Tamraj were killed by the heroes, both of whom were able to fly and had magical powers.

Both were destined to be killed by a flying man with magical powers pic.twitter.com/cpKYpLNl7J — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Another stark similarity between the two is that Voldemort killed off Harry’s parents just like Tamraj Kilvish killing Shaktiman’s parents.

Voldemort killed Harry’s parents and Kilvish killed Shaktiman’s parents pic.twitter.com/hY607voscX — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Before becoming dark leaders, both the antagonists had different names and were gifted in terms of study.

Voldemort and Kilvish previously had different names -Tom Riddle and Vajrabahu- both were brilliant as students pic.twitter.com/IF0Vnr14AD — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

Both Harry and Tom Riddle had studied at Hogwarts, while both Shaktiman and Kilvish had learnt from the same guru.

Voldemort and Harry Potter studied in the same school. Kilvish and Shaktimaan had the same guru pic.twitter.com/FBl2pC7BVA — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020

We can’t say either of the makers had the option to draw inspiration from the other as both the characters were revealed to the world in the same year -1997.

Both the characters were first revealed to the world in 1997 pic.twitter.com/M9uh9o7cTs — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 3, 2020





