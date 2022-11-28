Do You Know Shefali Shah Used To Write Love Letter To Aamir Khan?

It seems like the year “2022” was only for one of our favourites Shefali Shah. Be it on the big screens or OTT platforms, Shefali has given multiple hits this year. Starting from Jalsa on Prime Video with Vidya Balan, following up with Darlings on Netflix with Alia Bhatt, and giving another hit on the big screen with Ayushmann Khuranna’s Doctor G, it feels like Shefali is on a movie marathon. And, let’s not forget about her major hit sequel of Delhi Crime.

And if we are thinking, why is Shefali being in the buzz again? While promoting one of her films, she opened up about her old Bollywood crush that made headlines. The actress revealed that she used to have a crush on Aamir Khan and even wrote him love letters. She stated, “I had a crush on Aamir Khan. I wrote him a letter. I sent a photograph of mine with a love letter and in the photograph, I was standing there but it looked very nice because it was blurred. Far away I am standing, you can’t make out anybody who this human is, nothing, wrote a long love letter.”

For those of you who don’t know, Shefali Shah was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with the film Rangeela, which also starred Aamir Khan. However, she decided to abandon the project in the middle. Later, Shefali married filmmaker Vipul Shah, who directed films such as Aankhen, Namastey London, Action Replayy, London Dreams, Waqt: The Race Against Time, and Humans as well.

Shefali Shah is best known for her role in Netflix’s Delhi Crime, for which she received an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. She portrayed the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the show. Her other film credits include 15 Park Avenue, Waqt, Karthik Calling Karthik, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Commando 2.

