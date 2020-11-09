News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Do You Know Sonakshi Sinha's Cousin is 'Closely Associated' With Kamala Harris?

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has tweeted that Preeta Sinha, daughter of his elder brother, has been closely associated with United States Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Sharing a picture of Preeta with Harris, the Bollywood veteran wrote in a long tweet posted in parts: "Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your @JoeBiden spectacular & most deserving win! Also, we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful, intelligent intellectual par excellence @KamalaHarris on her most expected win. Kudos! Here she is seen with my niece, like daughter, Preeta Sinha d/o my elder brother Dr. Lakhan Sinha who along with her young team has been very closely associated with the most deserving Kamala Harris, favourite of India/Indians being deeply involved in the USA Presidential Election, supporting, promoting & encouraging our own Kamala & her people for this outstanding mega win. Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!"

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is contesting the Bihar elections on a Congress Party ticket for the Bankipur seat. On the other hand, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the release of her film Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn.


