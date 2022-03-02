Do You Know That These Two Actors From the Film Pawankhind Are Married?

Director Digpal Lanjekar’s historical film Pawankhind has been running successfully in theatres and collected Rs 16.71 crore so far. The Marathi film hit the theatres on February 18 and showcases the valour of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the commander of Marath empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji. In the battle of Pawankhind, 600 Maratha soldiers took on 10,000 Bijapuri soldiers. The star cast of the movie included a real-life husband and wife.

The star cast of the film included Mrinal Kulkarni, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prajakta Mali, Dipti Ketkar, Ruchi Savarn, Madhavi Nemkar, Ajay Purkar, Harish Dudhade, Ankit Mohan, Rishi Saxena and Shivraj Waichal. Actors Ruchi Savarn and Ankit Mohan are a married couple, and they are also parents to a two-month-old baby boy, Ruan.

In Pawankhind, Ruchi played the role of Soyarabai Bhosale, one of the eight wives of Shivaji. She was the mother of Shivaji’s second son, Rajaram and younger sister of Maratha army chief Hambirrao Mohite. Ankit Mohan was seen playing the character of Shrimant Jayajirao Bandal in the historical film.

Actors Ruchi and Ankit welcomed their first child on December 7, 2021. Both of them have worked in several hit TV serials. Ruchi is known for playing Disha in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya and Ankit Mohan was seen in Kaatelal and Sons serial.

Ankit and Ruchi worked together in Ghar Aaja Pardesi that aired on Sahara One from January 28, 2013, to June 7, 2013. They fell in love while working together in the serial. They got married on December 2, 2015, in Nagpur and threw a grand wedding reception in Mumbai.

Ankit has appeared in shows like Naagin 3, Roadies, Namak Haraam, Basera, and Shobha Somnath Ki and Ruchi Savarn has worked in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rakta Charitra and in TV shows Sakhi, Tere Liye, and Pyar Ka Bandhan.

