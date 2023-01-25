Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma needs no introduction. The 41-year-old has made us break into spurts of uncontrollable laughter with his pun-intended jokes and hilarious dialogues. Kapil has become a prominent face in the world of glam and glitz, inviting notable Bollywood celebrities to The Kapil Sharma Show and entertaining the masses with his comic timings. In terms of his personal life, Kapil is married to Ginni Chatrath. On December 12, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The pair are also proud parents to two kids - Trishaan and Anayra Sharma.

As Kapil’s fame continues to rise and rise, his wife is also dragged into the limelight as fans are eager to learn more about her. So, let’s have a look at the educational qualifications of the comedian’s wife.

Ginni Chatrath was born to an affluent Sikh family in Punjab’s Jalandhar on November 18, 1989. Ginni’s father is a businessman by profession while her mother is a housewife. The 33-year-old also has a younger sister named Harleen Chatrath. Ginni completed her schooling at Jalandhar’s MGN Public School. After she graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University College, she pursued MBA in Finance from DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology.

As a teenager, Ginni was quite conscious of her weight. She actively followed a strict workout regimen, to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle. The comedian’s beloved wife participated in numerous stand-up comedies during her college days.

In 2009, she participated in the comedy show Hans Baliye where Kapil was also a contestant. The show took Ginni to stardom and she started getting several Punjabi film and serial offers. However, Ginni wanted to lead a low-key life, away from the limelight, and hence did not accept the offers.

Although both Kapil and Ginni knew each other from their college years, their love blossomed on the sets of Hans Baliye. The lovebirds fell in love in the filmiest way possible. One day when Ginni called her now-husband, the latter picked up the phone while drunk and professed his feelings for Ginni. Reportedly, Ginni was shocked upon hearing the confession.

As per Zoom entertainment, Ginni’s parents were first hesitant about the marriage since Kapil was in a dicey financial condition at that time. However, later they agreed. Soon the couple exchanged vows in 2018. While their daughter Anayra was born the next year, Trishnan was born in 2021.

Ginni is an ardent social media user. She often drops alluring pictures of herself on Instagram, along with blissful snaps with her family.

Read all the Latest Movies News here