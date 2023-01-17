Do You Know The Net Worth of Thalapathy Vijay? A Look At His Assets and Earnings

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars in the South film industry. He started his film career as a child artist in 1984, at the age of ten, with his father SA Chandrasekhar’s film Vetri. As a child actor, he appeared in nearly seven films, including one with Rajinikanth, and Naan Sigappu Manithan. At the age of 18, Vijay landed his first lead role in Naalaiya Therapy. It was the Vikraman-directorial film Poove Unakkaga, which brought him fame and popularity, and the rest is history.

He has been in the industry for two decades now and has a large fan base. The actor has a sizable international fan base as well. He is one of the most bankable actors in India. Apart from Allu Arjun, Vijay is the only non-Malayali actor with a large fanbase in Kerala too. He is one of the state’s biggest box office kings; his thriller film ‘Theri’ was such a big hit in Kerala, that it managed to outperform many Malayalam films.

While his acting and dancing abilities enthral his fans, did you know he is also one of the richest actors in Indian cinema? He has a net worth of Rs 445 crores and numerous expensive assets.

According to GQ, Vijay’s current net worth is $56 million (Rs 445 crores). According to reports, the actor earns between Rs 120 and Rs 150 crores per year.

Vijay is one of the most popular actors and earns a large salary with each film. For Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the actor charged Rs 100 crore. Following that, he accepted a hefty pay of Rs 150 crore for his film, Varisu, which was released on January 11 and competed at the box office with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Clearly, filmmakers and investors are willing to risk large sums of money on Vijay.

Vijay lives in an opulent seaside bungalow with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. The actor’s residence is on Casuarina Drive in Chennai’s Neelankarai neighbourhood. Vijay’s home was inspired by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise’s beach house, according to Housing.com. The actor saw Tom Cruise’s beach house during his trip to the United States. Vijay was so impressed with it, that he took a picture and recreated a similar beach house. According to reports, the house’s exterior is pristine white and looks classy.

The Income Tax Department raided Vijay’s Chennai residence on February 5, 2020, and inquired about potential tax evasion, noting his investment in immovable properties, which he inherited from the production studio AGS Entertainment. Officials stated on March 12 that nothing significant was discovered during the raid.

