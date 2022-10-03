Do You Know The Net Worth of The World’s Smallest Singer Abdu Rozik?

The Bigg Boss Season 16 is grabbing all the headlines. With conflicts from day 1, the show is keeping up with the expectations of the audience. Among a few prominent faces of Colors, the show welcomes dancers, singers, and rappers. This time, with season 16, the makers have invited a foreign contestant Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan. He is the world’s smallest singer. So far in the house, he is looking no less than a little cute child. Additionally, he grabs the attention of the housemates with his singing and dancing.

But do you know the net worth of this little man? The 19-year-old champ earns Rs.2 crore from his Instagram Reels and YouTube channel. Abdu Rozik is trending on Twitter because of his cuteness. Gauahar Khan tweeted, “can we pls give the trophy of bb16 to Abdu Rozik? Pls.” Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “The cutest contestant ever in BB house is Abdu Rozik.” If you’re someone who follows Bigg Bos season 16, you’d relate to what Gauahar and Devoleena said.

Abdu Rozik was the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 16. He was introduced in the Press conference of season 16 as well. Rozik has a huge following on Instagram and YouTube. Can you believe that he is a boxer as well? But trust us, he is. Abdu rose to fame with his rap song Ohi Dili Zor. Additionally, he will make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

You might have read about the Golden Visa. Abdu Rozik is the youngest person in the world to have received the golden visa. He has also collaborated with Sadhguru and supported the safe soil movement.

