Do You Know the Price of Sweatshirt Jr NTR Wore at Bimbisara Pre-release Event?

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Bimbisara, produced by the Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Arts banner. The movie will hit the screens on August 5. The recently released trailer has received a good response from the audience.

The pre-release event of Bimbisara was held in Hyderabad on Friday. Jr. NTR attended the event as the chief guest and gave a speech. The actor was a special attraction at this event where he was seen in a full-sleeved black sweatshirt.

The actor appeared on stage after his blockbuster hit movie RRR. The shirt worn by NTR on this occasion got everyone’s attention. So the viewers are searching for that t-shirt. While NTR is wearing a Karl Lagerfeld brand T-shirt, the cost of that T-shirt is Rs. 24,000.



Seeing this, the fans are shocked and are wondering if a t-shirt costs so much.

NTR always created headlines for using luxury items. From his cars to watches, the prices of all his items are quite high. It is known that Tarak wore a watch worth Rs 70 lakhs at the RRR movie success meet. Earlier in an event, NTR wore a watch worth around Rs 4 crore which went viral.

Meanwhile, Bimbisara is an upcoming Telugu language fantasy action film, written and directed by debutant Vashist. The movie features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as the ancient king Bimbisara alongside Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, and Warina Hussain. The film has music scored by M.M Keeravani with songs composed by Chrrantan Bhatt.

Talking about NTR’s films, he is currently busy working with director Koratala Siva. The film is being made with the working title NTR 30. Up next he has Prashanth Neel’s upcoming pan-India action thriller tentatively titled NTR 31 which will go on floors in April 2023.

