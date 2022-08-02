Do You Know The Price of This Gucci Sweater Rashmika Mandanna Wore Recently?

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of his latest releases. Her film Pushpa: The Rise was a blockbuster hit and she will soon be seen in Sita Ramam in an important role. Apart from South films, Rashmika is also working her way into Bollywood and has already completed two films. She is regularly spotted in Mumbai outside famous production houses for discussion of movies.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted outside Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films’ office. The actress was seen wearing a simple yet trendy outfit. The Pushpa actress styled a Gucci knitted sweater with black pants and completed her look with heels. The Gucci sweater costs Rs 1,26,440. She completed her look with specks and a sleek ponytail.

Check out the look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most prominent actresses in the South film industry. She has been giving back-to-back hit films and is also signing films with A-list actors like Thalapathy Vijay.

Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. Next, she will be seen opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The shooting of both films has been completed. Rashmika has started working on her third Bollywood film in which she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film is titled Animal.

Reportedly, Rashmika Mandanna has also signed her fourth Bollywood film and she will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal. Recently, the two indulged in social media interaction and the same has led to speculations.

In South, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Sita Ramam, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. The film will be released on August 5 in theatres. She also has Varisu with Vijay. The actress will also be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here