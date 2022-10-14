Do You Know The Real Name of Kantara Fame Rishab Shetty?

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty is making waves in theatres with his recently released Kannada film Kantara. The actor’s popularity has skyrocketed across the country since the film’s release last month. And to be noted, Kantara has not just already emerged as a commercial success in Karnataka but is also riding high on the critical acclaim it has received so far.

But do you know the Kannada actor who is now known worldwide by the name Rishabh Shetty was born with a different name? Notably, Rishab’s father rechristened the actor when he came to Bangalore to work in movies and his real name is Prashant Shetty. Hence, he is now professionally known as Rishabh Shetty. The Indian film industry is flooded with actors who opt for different names before entering the movies due to various reasons.

Circling back to Kantara, the period action thriller opened to positive word of mouth on September 30. It is written, acted, and directed by Rishab Shetty. The actor played the lead role alongside Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty.

The film marks Rishabh’s comeback to direction after a gap of four years. His last directorial was Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale.

After Kantara received an unexpectedly positive response in Kannada, the makers are gearing up to release it in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Hombale Films, the producers behind KGF: Chapter 2, has also bankrolled Kantara.

The plot of Kantara is set in the 19th century in a village named Kundapur, where a king offers the local tribals a piece of land in exchange for a deity that would present him with peace and happiness. Generations later, the successor of the king asks for the land in return.

